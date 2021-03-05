Lafreniere had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Devils.

Lafreniere was a key factor in New York's four-goal third-period onslaught. He set up Pavel Buchnevich on a 2-on-1 for New York's fourth goal, which chased Devils starter MacKenzie Blackwood. Lafreniere later picked a corner against backup Aaron Dell to conclude the scoring. This was the first career multi-point performance for the rookie first overall pick, who's heating up with five points in the last four games. He's worth at least a stash in redraft formats in case this level of production is the new normal, and Lafreniere should be universally rostered in keeper formats.