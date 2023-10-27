Lafreniere scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Oilers.
Lafreniere has scored in three straight games. His tally Thursday was the Rangers' third of the second period. The 22-year-old winger has added 10 shots on net, three hits, two PIM and a plus-1 rating through seven contests overall. He'll need to show consistency over a longer stretch, but his strong week on the road may be the foundation of a breakout season.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Buries power-play marker•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Finds twine in win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Scores in opener•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Not practicing Saturday•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Inks two-year deal•