Lafreniere scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Lafreniere has three goals and four assists over his last six games, and four of those seven points have come with the man advantage. The winger is having one of his better campaigns with 22 goals, 51 points (12 on the power play), 148 shots on net, 82 hits and a minus-9 rating over 73 appearances. Lafreniere continues to thrive in a top-line role and should challenge his career-high 57 points from the 2023-24 regular season if he can finish strong.