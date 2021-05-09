Lafreniere scored a goal in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Bruins. The 2020 first overall pick finishes his rookie season with 12 goals and nine assists in 56 games.

Lafreniere got off to a slow start but dressed for every game and got stronger as the season went along, racking up four goals and three assists in his last nine games. His goal Saturday was arguably the most impressive of Lafreniere's young career, as he went forehand-backhand in tight and roofed the puck past Tuukka Rask. Given his strong finish to the campaign, the 19-year-old winger seems poised to have a much greater fantasy impact in his second NHL season.