Lafreniere had one shot on goal over 12:02 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

The rookie first overall pick remains stuck on one point through 15 NHL games, but at least that point was an overtime winner. Lafreniere is still adjusting to the speed of the NHL game, as he's often a split second too late when trying to tee up a shot or feed an open teammate in the offensive zone, but the 19-year-old winger is positionally sound and is already capable of pulling off the occasional dazzling move with the puck on his stick. Lafreniere's also a mainstay on the second power-play unit, and he would have gotten an assist in this one if the official scorer gave out three per goal instead of two. His short-term fantasy prospects don't warrant a spot in shallower pools until he starts scoring more consistently, but Lafreniere's long-term outlook remains promising, and dynasty league managers might want to see if they can pry him away for cheap before he finds his scoring touch.