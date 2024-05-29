Lafreniere netted a goal in a 3-2 overtime loss to Florida in Game 4 on Tuesday.

Lafreniere's marker came early in the third period to tie the contest at 2-2. He's on a roll with three goals over his past two contests, bringing him up to seven tallies and 13 points through 14 playoff outings this year. His superb play in the postseason follows a strong 2023-24 campaign in which he set career highs with 28 goals and 57 points across 82 regular-season appearances.