Lafreniere provided a goal in the Rangers' 3-2 overtime loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Lafreniere scored on the power play at 12:48 of the third period to tie the game at 2-2. He has 10 goals and 28 points in 55 contests this season, including two points with the man advantage. Lafreniere has been held off the scoresheet just once over his last seven outings.