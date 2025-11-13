Lafreniere scored a goal on three shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Lightning.

Lafreniere has three goals and six points over his last four games. The 24-year-old winger was among the Rangers' slowest starters this season, but he appears to be piecing it together now. He's had some good runs that didn't last in previous years, so fantasy managers expecting him to live up to his No. 1 overall status (2020) should probably be a little more patient. Nonetheless, he's produced four goals, 12 points, 40 shots on net, 24 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances, a pace that puts him in the neighborhood of matching his career-best 57-point effort from the 2023-24 campaign.