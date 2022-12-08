Lafreniere scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Lafreniere stretched the Rangers' lead to 4-1 in the third period. The 21-year-old has spent much of the season in a middle-six role, but he was up on the top line after head coach Gerard Gallant mixed up his forward combinations. Lafreniere now has three points in his last two games, and he's up to five goals, 13 points, 56 shots, 54 hits and a plus-4 rating through 28 contests overall.