Lafreniere scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

The Bruins started to make a push in the third period, but the Rangers held them off long enough for Lafreniere's empty-netter to come through as insurance. The 24-year-old winger has two goals over his last three contests after going five games without a point. He's still in a top-six role despite the recent slump, and he has six goals, 14 points, 51 shots on net, 48 hits and a minus-4 rating over 26 appearances this season. He's trending toward production similar to last year's 17-goal, 45-point effort in 82 outings.