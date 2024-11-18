Lafreniere scored a goal on four shots and added two hits in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Kraken.

A perfectly threaded pass from Artemi Panarin gave Lafreniere a tap-in with plenty of open net to work with at 17:30 of the second period. Lafreniere has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak, one contest shy of his longest heater of the year. The 23-year-old is at seven goals, 14 points, 30 shots, 19 hits and a minus-4 rating through 16 outings overall.