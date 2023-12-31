Lafreniere picked up two apples Saturday in a 5-1 win over Tampa Bay.

He has racked up six points (two goals, four assists) in his last six outings, including up one goal and three helpers during a four-game point streak. Lafreniere has 10 goals and 22 points in 35 games, which puts him on pace for his first 50-plus point season. He hasn't lived up to his top-of-the-draft status, but there has been a noticeable growth to Lafreniere's game this campaign.