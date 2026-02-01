Lafreniere scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Penguins.

The 24-year-old winger got an attempted comeback from a 3-0 deficit started late in the second period when he ripped a shot past Stuart Skinner on the short side. The Rangers' second line did most of the heavy lifting on offense, as Lafreniere, Vincent Trocheck and Will Cuylle combined for four goals and seven points. Lafreniere delivered four multi-point performances through 14 games in January, producing four goals and 12 points on the month.