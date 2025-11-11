Lafreniere scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Monday's 6-3 win over the Predators.

All three points came in the second period as the Rangers pulled away and secured their first win on home ice this season. Lafreniere benefitted from having his usual center, Vincent Trocheck, back in action, but the 24-year-old winger was also finding a groove on his own, producing two goals and eight points over the last seven contests.