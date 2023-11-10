Lafreniere scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

The 22-year-old broke open a 1-1 tie early in the third period by slotting home a slick feed from Artemi Panarin on a two-on-one break. The Rangers have been waiting for Lafreniere to start living up to his potential as the first overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, and he's beginning to flash his upside -- he's got a modest three-game point streak going, and through 13 contests this season he's collected five goals and nine points.