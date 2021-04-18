Lafreniere scored a goal on his only shot in a 5-3 win over the Devils on Sunday.

Lafreniere deposited a backhander five-hole on New Jersey netminder MacKenzie Blackwood to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead 5:17 into the second period. It was the first point in five games for the 19-year-old Lafreniere, who has eight goals and six assists on the year.