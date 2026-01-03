Lafreniere notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in the Winter Classic.

Lafreniere has a trio of multi-point efforts over the last 13 games, racking up two goals and six assists in that span. The 24-year-old had a hand in the Rangers' first three goals in this Winter Classic, showing excellent chemistry with Mika Zibanejad (three goals, two assists) and Artemi Panarin (two goals, one assist). For the season, Lafreniere has eight goals, 15 helpers, 83 shots on net, 61 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 43 outings, putting him on pace for similar numbers to last year's 45-point effort in 82 regular-season contests.