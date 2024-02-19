Lafreniere notched two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over the Islanders.

It's the second multi-point effort in the last seven games for Lafreniere, who's collected three goals and six points over that stretch. The 22-year-old winger is still struggling to deliver consistent production -- he managed just one goal and two points in the nine games prior to his recent surge -- but he's on track for a career-best campaign with 33 points (14 goals, 19 helpers) through 55 contests.