Lafreniere had two assists in Thursday's 8-2 win over Detroit.

Lafreniere assisted on the first of New York's six unanswered third-period goals, which was scored by Adam Fox. Later in the final frame, the 2020 first overall pick added a helper on Libor Hajek's first goal of the season. Lafreniere had gone nearly a month without a multi-point performance, as his previous one came Oct. 13 against the Wild.