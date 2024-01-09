Lafreniere posted a pair of assists in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Canucks.
Lafreniere picked up an assist on Artemi Panarin's second-period tally after intercepting the puck in the defensive zone before adding a second helper on a Vincent Trocheck goal in the third. After a slow start to December, Lafreniere's been productive for the better part of two weeks now, posting nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last 10 contests. The 22-year-old winger is up to 10 goals and 25 points through 39 games this season.
