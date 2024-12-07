Lafreniere recorded two assists in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Lafreniere extended his goal drought to seven games, but he has four assists in that span, so at least he's finding a way to remain relevant in fantasy amid a prolonged slump. The 23-year-old winger is coming off a career-best season in 2023-24 with 28 goals and 57 assists, but he'll need to pick up the pace if he wants to match those numbers in 2024-25. He's recorded only six points (two goals, four assists) across his last 10 appearances.