Lafreniere collected two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 3-1 win over Calgary.

Both helpers came in the second period on tallies by Mika Zibanejad, as the Rangers' top line broke open a scoreless tie. Lafreniere has been feast or famine to begin November, recording a pair of assists in two games but getting held off the scoresheet completely in the other three contests so far this month, and on the season the 25-year-old winger is racing towards a breakout campaign with nine goals and 20 points in 20 games.