Lafreniere picked up an assist on Artemi Panarin's opening tally in the second period before setting up Jimmy Vesey in the third. It's Lafreniere's first multi-point game since Nov. 12 -- he came into the day with just one point in his previous six contests. Still, it's been a strong start to the year overall for the 22-year-old winger. He's up to eight goals and 14 points through 21 games.