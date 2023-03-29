Lafreniere recorded two assists in Tuesday's 6-2 victory over Columbus.
Lafreniere picked up an assist on Filip Chytil's opening tally in the first period before setting up Vincent Trocheck's empty-netter in the third. The 21-year-old Lafreniere now has four points (one goal, three assists) in his last two games after failing to record a point in his previous eight contests. Lafreniere is up to 15 goals and 36 points through 73 games this season.
More News
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Snaps major droughts•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Opens scoring in win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Supplies power-play goal•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Makes impact in win•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Nets winner Monday•
-
Rangers' Alexis Lafreniere: Two points against Florida•