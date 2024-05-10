Lafreniere tallied a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Carolina.

Lafreniere put New York ahead 2-1 early in the first period, beating Pyotr Kochetkov with a wrister from the slot, before adding an assist on Artemi Panarin's overtime winner. Lafreniere now has three goals and four points in his last two contests. The 22-year-old winger has had a strong postseason overall, recording points in six of his seven games, totaling three goals and six assists.