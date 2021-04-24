Lafreniere scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.
It's the second multi-point performance of the teenager's brief career, with the first coming March 4. There have been plenty of rookie growing pains for Lafreniere, but he's shown glimpses of his upside with nine goals and 16 points through 48 games.
