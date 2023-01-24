Lafreniere scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The Rangers' kid line of Lafreniere (first overall pick in 2020), Kaapo Kakko (second overall in 2019) and Filip Chytil (21st overall in 2017) showed a real spark, accounting for two goals and six points in the third period alone. All three have been relative disappointments to this point in their careers, but perhaps they can begin to reach their ceilings together. For his part, the 21-year-old Lafreniere ended a 17-game goal drought Monday, and on the season he has six goals and 21 points through 46 contests.