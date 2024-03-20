Lafreniere scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.
The 22-year-old winger extended his point streak to four games as he puts together a big finish to his breakout campaign. Over the last 15 games, Lafreniere has produced six goals and 13 points, and Tuesday's tally gave him his first career 20-goal season.
