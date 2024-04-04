Lafreniere produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Devils.

The 22-year-old winger has taken his game to another level as he closes out a breakout campaign. Lafreniere has erupted for eight goals and 15 points over the last 11 games while seeing consistent shifts at 5-on-5 alongside Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, and on the season he's up to 26 goals and 54 points -- both career highs -- through 76 contests.