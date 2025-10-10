Lafreniere had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win over the Sabres on Thursday.

His goal stood as the winner. Lafreniere put the Rangers up 1-0 at 11:43 of the first period when he nabbed a loose puck at the right post and tucked it in behind Alex Lyon. He took a big step back last season (17 goals, 28 assists; 82 games) after a 28-goal, 57-point breakout in 2023-24. Lafreniere turns 24 next week and is entering year one of a big seven-year, $52.15 million deal (AAV $7.45 million). He has lots to prove.