Lafreniere displayed an offensive touch on Thursday, helping the Rangers to a 7-3 victory over the Wild.

Lafreniere, who was credited with two first-period assists Thursday, is working to develop offensive consistency. The 2020 No. 1 overall draft choice, Lafreniere mostly struggled during his opening two seasons, collecting 31 goals and 21 assists during his opening 135 outings. If he stays on a line with Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, the former top prospect could add value to fantasy managers in the near future.