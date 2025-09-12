Sustr agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with the Rangers on Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Sustr hasn't played in an NHL game since 2021-22 when he was with the Lightning. Playing overseas last year, the veteran blueliner notched 12 points in 38 regular-season games for Tappara Tampere before being blanked in eight postseason contests. If Sustr makes the Rangers' Opening Night roster, it will likely be as a seventh defenseman, meaning he'll probably spend more time in the press box as a healthy scratch than on the ice.