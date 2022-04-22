Copp (lower body) is considered day-to-day and won't play Saturday versus Boston, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Copp exited Thursday's win over the Islanders after scoring a hat trick with a lower-body injury and will miss at least one contest as a result. With Copp on the shelf, look for Greg McKegg, Jonny Brodzinski or Julien Gauthier to draw into the lineup against the Bruins.