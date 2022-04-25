Copp (lower body) will be a game-time call versus Carolina on Tuesday, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Copp looks poised to return to the lineup after just one game on the sidelines due to his lower-body issue. Prior to his absence, the 27-year-old Michigan native was rolling with six goals and five assists in his previous nine clashes. In addition to slotting into a top-six role, Copp figures to be back with the No. 2 power-play unit and should be capable of offering top-half fantasy value.