Copp (lower body) left Thursday's game versus the Islanders in the third period, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Head coach Gerard Gallant indicated in his postgame comments that Copp wasn't hurt, but the Rangers provided a differing opinion. The 27-year-old has been nothing short of excellent lately, and he had a natural hat trick in the first period of Thursday's game. With 18 points in 15 appearances as a Ranger, his absence would be a big one if he can't play Saturday versus the Bruins.