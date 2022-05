Copp scored an empty-net goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Hurricanes in Game 7.

Copp helped out on Adam Fox's opening tally before scoring the last goal of the second round into an empty cage. The 27-year-old Copp only got on the scoresheet in two of seven games versus the Hurricanes, but he had five points in those contests. He's up to six tallies, six assists, 31 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 14 playoff outings.