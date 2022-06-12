Copp recorded a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning in Game 6.

Copp won a faceoff to Frank Vatrano, who scored the Rangers' lone goal. Both of those forwards were brought in at the trade deadline, and they're set for free agency this summer unless the Rangers can ink them to new deals. Copp finished the playoffs with six goals, eight assists, 41 shots on net and a minus-2 rating in 20 contests, following up a 53-point effort in 72 regular-season outings between the Rangers and the Jets.