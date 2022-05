Copp logged a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Copp assisted on Frank Vatrano's power-play goal in the first period and an Adam Fox tally later in the frame before scoring off a turnover in the third. The 27-year-old forward now has five goals and five assists in the postseason after scoring his first three points of the series. Copp will look to get back on the scoresheet Thursday as the series shifts back to Carolina for Game 5.