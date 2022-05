Copp scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Penguins.

Copp opened the scoring in the first period, burying a feed from Artemi Panarin in the slot. The 27-year-old forward has a goal in back-to-back games to start the series. Copp has been excellent since joining the Rangers at the trade deadline and it looks like his performance has carried over to the playoffs. He posted 18 points (8 goals and 10 assists) in 16 regular-season games with the Blueshirts.