Copp (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Hurricanes, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Copp missed one game with the injury, but he's expected to slot back onto the second line and second power-play unit. He has racked up 18 points in 15 appearances since he was dealt from the Jets to the Rangers.
More News
-
Rangers' Andrew Copp: Game-time decision against Canes•
-
Rangers' Andrew Copp: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Rangers' Andrew Copp: Hurt after scoring hat trick•
-
Rangers' Andrew Copp: Two points against former team•
-
Rangers' Andrew Copp: Two-point effort Sunday•
-
Rangers' Andrew Copp: Makes strong first impression•