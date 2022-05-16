Copp notched two assists and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 7.

Copp picked up his first multi-point effort of the playoffs, setting up goals by K'Andre Miller and Mika Zibanejad to help the Rangers twice erase one-goal deficits. The 27-year-old Copp finished the first round with four goals, three helpers, 17 shots on net, eight hits and a plus-4 rating through seven contests. His quality defensive play and ability to chip in on offense have earned him a top-six role that should continue into a second-round matchup against the Hurricanes.