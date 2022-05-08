Copp scored a shorthanded goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

Copp tied the game at 4-4 at 15:59 of the second period, helping the Rangers erase a three-goal deficit. Their offense ended there as the Penguins pulled away in the third. The 27-year-old forward has scored a goal in each of the Rangers' three playoff contests, and he's added 12 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. He'll likely continue to work on the second line with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome.