Copp picked up two assists in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sabres.

The trade deadline acquisition played a big role in the comeback victory, helping set up Artemi Panarin early in the third period before he stole the puck in the neutral zone in OT and initiated the play that resulted in K'Andre Miller's game-winner. Copp has been on fire lately, on both sides of the trade -- after notching three assists in his final game as a Jet, the 27-year-old has a goal and five points through his first three games with the Rangers.