Copp (lower body) will miss out versus Montreal on Wednesday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

It seems the Rangers may have rushed Copp back into the lineup versus Carolina on Tuesday as he was forced to leave the contest after logging just 6:53 of ice time. With the Rangers firmly entrenched in the No. 2 spot in the Metro Division, the club will likely take a cautious approach to reinserting Copp back into the lineup and could opt to keep him out versus Washington on Friday as well, though no official determination has come from the team as of yet.