Rangers' Andrew Desjardins: Hearing scheduled with Department of Player Safety
Desjardins will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday for an illegal check to the head on New Jersey's Miles Wood.
Desjardins is attending the Rangers' training camp on a professional tryout agreement, and he was already considered a long shot to make their roster before Saturday's incident, so it wouldn't be surprising to see New York cut ties with the veteran forward in a timely manner. If the Rangers send him packing, Desjardins may need to head overseas to continue his career.
