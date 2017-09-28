Desjardins (suspension) has served his two-game ban for an illegal check.

Unfortunately for Desjardins, the suspension may have cost him a shot at securing a permanent contract from the Rangers, as he is currently in camp on a professional tryout. With the preseason contests all wrapped up for New York, the center was unable to prove his value to team brass, who will now begin the process of making final cuts to get down to a 23-man roster -- one that may or may not include Desjardins.