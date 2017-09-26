Rangers' Andrew Desjardins: Suspended for two exhibition games
Desjardins was assessed a two-game suspension Monday for his illegal check to the head of New Jersey's Miles Wood.
The incident occurred Saturday and could be the dagger for Desjardins' shot at making the Rangers after he signed a tryout contract with the team on Sept. 13. He'll serve the suspension during the preseason during New York's final two tune-up games against Philadelphia, and he could very well be released prior to the season opener against Colorado on Oct. 5.
