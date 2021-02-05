Bitetto scored on his only shot in Thursday's 4-2 win over Washington.

Bitetto scored just his third goal in 185 career games and first since the 2017-18 season, and it was a beauty. He took an excursion around the offensive zone with the puck before finally sliding in between three Washington defenders and flipping a backhand past the screened goaltender. His first goal with the Rangers will be one to remember for the Long Island native, but Bitetto got under 10 minutes of ice time in a third-pairing role and is a non-factor in fantasy.