Bitetto missed the last two games, and it's now been revealed that he was kept out because of an undisclosed injury. The nature and severity of his injury aren't clear, so we can't project when he'll be back in the lineup. For now, the 30-year-old should be considered questionable for Tuesday's home clash against the Sabres.