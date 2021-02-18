Bitetto was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Bitetto has suited up for the last six games with the big club, averaging 13:00 of ice time per contest and recording one goal. Jacob Trouba (upper body) will miss at least a month, so Bitetto likely will be promoted for Thursday's game against the Flyers.
